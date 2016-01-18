© tom schmucker dreamstime.com Business | January 18, 2016
UK: Business distress hits new record low
The level of business distress in the UK has hit a new record low, with just 17 percent of businesses reporting a key indicator of distress, according to new research by insolvency trade body R3.
The finding represents a sizable fall in the level of distress from the last survey in September (28 percent) and replaces the previous record low of 24 percent from April 2015.
When the survey began in March 2012, 64 percent of businesses were reporting indicators of distress.
Several of the individual indicators of distress also reported new record lows: regularly using maximum overdraft (six percent), fallen market share ( five percent) and decreased sales volumes (ten percent). Decreased profits (12 percent) and having to make redundancies (four percent) were both within two percentage points of their record lows.
Phillip Sykes, president of R3, says: “The level of businesses in distress has plummeted since our survey began in 2012. This isn’t surprising given the current state of the economy. There has been a reasonable level of growth in recent years and the record low interest rates have facilitated high liquidity.
“Reductions in fuel prices may also have cross-subsidised cost increases in other areas and assisted in keeping the pressure on costs low. These factors, combined with low inflation, are easing the difficulties of businesses.
“It’s particularly positive to see the drop in businesses experiencing decreased sales volumes and profits. Healthier profitability will help businesses stay on top of their cash flow and prevent over-reliance on credit.”
"However, the recent volatility in the stock market, driven by worries over China, could be a sign that businesses might be in for a bumpier 2016.”
The long-running survey of UK businesses also found that growth was at a new record high. 69% of businesses reported at least one indicator of growth, a marginal increase from the previous high (68 percent) in April 2015.
Phillip Sykes continues: “While it’s positive to see the proportion of those experiencing at least one indicator is at an all-time high, the results suggest that fewer firms are seeing multiple signs of growth. Many businesses underwent a period of rapid growth in recent years, but now have started to reach a plateau.”
Smaller businesses lag behind big business
87 percent of large companies (those with 251+ employees) are experiencing indicators of growth, compared to 60 percent of sole traders.
Phillip Sykes adds: “Large companies continue to experience more signs of growth than their small counterparts, and the gap has widened since the last survey.
“It will be interesting to see the impact incoming legislation, such as auto-enrolment and the introduction of a National Living Wage, will have on companies. The changes will be a much heavier burden for smaller businesses to bear, so we may see this disparity grow further.”
-----
© BDRC Continental_R3-research
When the survey began in March 2012, 64 percent of businesses were reporting indicators of distress.
Several of the individual indicators of distress also reported new record lows: regularly using maximum overdraft (six percent), fallen market share ( five percent) and decreased sales volumes (ten percent). Decreased profits (12 percent) and having to make redundancies (four percent) were both within two percentage points of their record lows.
Phillip Sykes, president of R3, says: “The level of businesses in distress has plummeted since our survey began in 2012. This isn’t surprising given the current state of the economy. There has been a reasonable level of growth in recent years and the record low interest rates have facilitated high liquidity.
“Reductions in fuel prices may also have cross-subsidised cost increases in other areas and assisted in keeping the pressure on costs low. These factors, combined with low inflation, are easing the difficulties of businesses.
“It’s particularly positive to see the drop in businesses experiencing decreased sales volumes and profits. Healthier profitability will help businesses stay on top of their cash flow and prevent over-reliance on credit.”
"However, the recent volatility in the stock market, driven by worries over China, could be a sign that businesses might be in for a bumpier 2016.”
The long-running survey of UK businesses also found that growth was at a new record high. 69% of businesses reported at least one indicator of growth, a marginal increase from the previous high (68 percent) in April 2015.
Phillip Sykes continues: “While it’s positive to see the proportion of those experiencing at least one indicator is at an all-time high, the results suggest that fewer firms are seeing multiple signs of growth. Many businesses underwent a period of rapid growth in recent years, but now have started to reach a plateau.”
Smaller businesses lag behind big business
87 percent of large companies (those with 251+ employees) are experiencing indicators of growth, compared to 60 percent of sole traders.
Phillip Sykes adds: “Large companies continue to experience more signs of growth than their small counterparts, and the gap has widened since the last survey.
“It will be interesting to see the impact incoming legislation, such as auto-enrolment and the introduction of a National Living Wage, will have on companies. The changes will be a much heavier burden for smaller businesses to bear, so we may see this disparity grow further.”
-----
© BDRC Continental_R3-research
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments