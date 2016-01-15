© marcin kempski dreamstime.com Business | January 15, 2016
Dialog will not renew bid for Atmel
“We have concluded that it is not in the best interests of our shareholders to increase the offer price for Atmel," said Jalal Bagherli, Dialog Chief Executive Officer.
On January 13, 2016, Atmel announced that it had determined that the unsolicited acquisition proposal received from Microchip Technology has been deemed a superior proposal and that it intends to terminate its agreement with Dialog to accept Microchip’s proposal.
Now, Dialog informs Atmel that it will waive the remainder of the four business day notice period to which Dialog is entitled under its merger agreement with Atmel.
Due to the termination of the merger agreement with Dialog, Atmel is required to pay Dialog a USD 137.3million termination fee.
"We believed the acquisition was the right strategic decision for us, and we are disappointed that it did not come to fruition. However, we remain highly confident in our strategic plan, market opportunities, and competitive strengths. We will continue to put the interests of our customers and shareholders at the forefront of all our decisions. Our focus is to create long-term value for our shareholders," said Jalal Bagherli, Dialog Chief Executive Officer.
Now, Dialog informs Atmel that it will waive the remainder of the four business day notice period to which Dialog is entitled under its merger agreement with Atmel.
Due to the termination of the merger agreement with Dialog, Atmel is required to pay Dialog a USD 137.3million termination fee.
"We believed the acquisition was the right strategic decision for us, and we are disappointed that it did not come to fruition. However, we remain highly confident in our strategic plan, market opportunities, and competitive strengths. We will continue to put the interests of our customers and shareholders at the forefront of all our decisions. Our focus is to create long-term value for our shareholders," said Jalal Bagherli, Dialog Chief Executive Officer.
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments