Rutronik expands in Austria

The Rutronik Electronic Components GesmbH expands into Austria and relocates – with a strengthened team – to a new office building.

Over the past two years, Rutronik was able to increase its sales by about 40 percent and significantly expanded its market share. The greatest growth was achieved within the segments lighting industry, automotive industry and in general industrial electronics.



In order to further improve customer support, Rutronik has increased personnel numbers at its Austrian location in Wels with three additional hirings. Additonally, the office will move into larger premises.



Since 1997 is Rutronik represented in Austria by the subsidiary Rutronik Electronic Elements GesmbH. The five-member 'start-team' for on-site customer service in Austria has now grown into a team of 16 employees. Christian Zotter is responsible as Country Manager.