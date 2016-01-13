© raytheon

Raytheon awarded contract for Rolling Airframe Missile Block 2

The U.S. Navy awarded Raytheon Company a USD 66.6 million firm-fixed-price contract for fiscal year 2016 for Rolling Airframe Missile (RAM) Block 2 guided missile round pack requirements.

This contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value to USD 142.8 million, and includes an option for foreign military sales to Japan.



RAM is a cooperative program between the U.S. and German governments with industry support from Raytheon and RAMSYS of Germany. The contract calls for production work to be shared between both companies.



"RAM Block 2 adds important enhancements to counter a bigger set of targets and give our warfighters an unfair advantage," said Rick Nelson, vice president of Raytheon's Naval Area and Mission Defense product line. "Our partnership with RAMSYS is a great example of Raytheon's commitment to working with countries and companies around the globe."



Work outlined in the contract is expected to be completed by February 2018. The contract was awarded in the fourth quarter of 2015, on Dec. 31.