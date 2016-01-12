© andreypopov dreamstime.com

Sequans and Foxconn subsidiary Socle form LTE partnership

LTE chipmaker Sequans Communications and SoC designer Socle Technology – a Foxconn subsidiary – have entered into a partnership to address the global market for the LTE-enabled Internet of Things.

With the partnership the companies aims to bring specialised and highly integrated SoC LTE solutions to market in order to address the range of IoT/M2M applications that require wireless LTE connectivity.



With Sequans’ LTE technology and Socle’s SoC expertise and IP portfolio, the two parties looks to develop a family of LTE SoC solutions meeting the low power, low cost, processing, and interface requirements of a variety of M2M and IoT applications. The resulting solutions will be used by Sequans to expand its StreamliteLTE family of chipset products and by Foxconn to serve their IoT customers. The first product is expected to sample in 2016.