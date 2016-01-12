© leifstiller dreamstime.com

Avnet to Distribute Alliance Memory solutions in EMEA

Avnet Memec - Silica, an Avnet company, has expanded its franchise portfolio to include Alliance Memory.

Building on the previous partnership with Avnet in North America and Asia, Alliance Memory's entire line-up of SRAMs and DRAMs will now be distributed throughout the EMEA region by Avnet Memec – Silica.



"Avnet has been one of the most trusted names in the electronics industry for more than half a century and its global reach in the electronics supply chain is second to none," said David Bagby, president and CEO of Alliance Memory. "The company has played a key role in raising the profile of our legacy IC solutions within the North American and Asia markets, and we can't wait to extend that success to the EMEA region, where we expect to grow our customer base across a number of industries."