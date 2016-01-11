© wuerth Business | January 11, 2016
Würth Group with global growth of 9.0 percent
According to the preliminary annual financial statement, the Würth Group reports a sales volume of EUR 11.05 billion in 2015 (previous year: EUR 10.13 billion).
Robert Friedmann, the Chairman of the Central Managing Board of the Würth Group, is satisfied with the sales growth the company achieved: "We were able to expand our sales volume by 9.0 percent. Among other things, this is due to the successful regional expansion of individual business units, the branch office network and the sales force." Exchange rate fluctuations had a positive effect on the Würth Group, driving sales growth by another 2.5 percentage points.
Above-average growth rates could be achieved in regions such as Southern and Eastern Europe. In Spain, the Würth Group achieved sales growth of 11.6 percent. Outside Europe, the Würth Group developed positively as well, especially the companies in North America. In Germany, the Würth Group's sales volume grew by 4.2 percent.
The months September and October 2015 were the most successful in the history of the Würth Group. In both months, the Würth Group achieved sales of slightly more than one billion euros.
In 2015, 1'000 additional sales representatives were hired all over the world, bolstering the Würth Group's reputation as the largest employer of employed sales representatives. The Würth Group is planning to hire 1'500 additional sales representatives in 2016. In addition, investments will be continued in the field of multi-channel distribution, which includes the sales force, branch offices and e-business activities.
The total number of employees in the Group increased from 66'044 to 68'922. In Germany alone, more than 900 new employees were hired.
The Würth Group's equity capital increased by EUR 300 million to around EUR 4 billion in 2015 (previous year: EUR 3.68 billion), which corresponds to an equity ratio of around 44 percent.
In 2015, the Würth Group made targeted investments in new acquisitions in promising foreign markets. At the end of the year, the Würth Group acquired the company Des Moines Bolt (Iowa, USA), a large supplier of fasteners in the USA operating mainly in the agriculture and construction sector (sales in 2015: USD 40 million).
The operating result of the Würth Group in 2015 is expected to remain on the level of last year (2014: EUR 515 million). "Investments in future growth and increasing price pressure have prevented a parallel development of profits and sales. We are planning to improve our profitability in 2016 while still generating reasonable sales growth", said Robert Friedmann.
Above-average growth rates could be achieved in regions such as Southern and Eastern Europe. In Spain, the Würth Group achieved sales growth of 11.6 percent. Outside Europe, the Würth Group developed positively as well, especially the companies in North America. In Germany, the Würth Group's sales volume grew by 4.2 percent.
The months September and October 2015 were the most successful in the history of the Würth Group. In both months, the Würth Group achieved sales of slightly more than one billion euros.
In 2015, 1'000 additional sales representatives were hired all over the world, bolstering the Würth Group's reputation as the largest employer of employed sales representatives. The Würth Group is planning to hire 1'500 additional sales representatives in 2016. In addition, investments will be continued in the field of multi-channel distribution, which includes the sales force, branch offices and e-business activities.
The total number of employees in the Group increased from 66'044 to 68'922. In Germany alone, more than 900 new employees were hired.
The Würth Group's equity capital increased by EUR 300 million to around EUR 4 billion in 2015 (previous year: EUR 3.68 billion), which corresponds to an equity ratio of around 44 percent.
In 2015, the Würth Group made targeted investments in new acquisitions in promising foreign markets. At the end of the year, the Würth Group acquired the company Des Moines Bolt (Iowa, USA), a large supplier of fasteners in the USA operating mainly in the agriculture and construction sector (sales in 2015: USD 40 million).
The operating result of the Würth Group in 2015 is expected to remain on the level of last year (2014: EUR 515 million). "Investments in future growth and increasing price pressure have prevented a parallel development of profits and sales. We are planning to improve our profitability in 2016 while still generating reasonable sales growth", said Robert Friedmann.
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments