© sensirion_

Rutronik becomes distributor for Sensirion

Rutronik will be serving as a global distributor for Sensirion. The global franchise agreement includes the Sensirion humidity and temperature sensors, differential pressure sensors and mass flow meters.

"With Rutronik, we offer our customers the best service while also meeting the growing requirements of forward-looking markets for increased efficiency and performance," explained Christian Constantin, Distribution Channel Manager at Sensirion.



The manufacturer's sensors are based on CMOSens Technology, which enables the fusion of the sensor element and analog and digital analysis technology in a single CMOS silicon chip.



“Sensirion's SHTxx series of humidity and temperature sensors have established themselves as a genuine market standard with their high integration capability and small construction size. This is why we are glad that we will now also be able to offer these to our customers in the future," explained Martin Grimmer, Senior Marketing Manager Analog & Sensors at Rutronik.