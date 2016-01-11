© electrolux

Electrolux gets a new CEO

Keith McLoughlin will retire from Electrolux and will be succeeded by Jonas Samuelson as President and CEO.

Keith McLoughlin has notified the Board of Directors of Electrolux that he wishes to retire from Electrolux. The Board has appointed Jonas Samuelson as new President and CEO of Electrolux as of February 1, 2016.



Mr. Samuelson is currently head of the business area Electrolux Major Appliances Europe, Middle East and Africa. He has previously been the head of Electrolux Global Operations and prior also held the role as Group Chief Financial Officer. Jonas Samuelson joined Electrolux in 2008.



“With the dedication of the entire Electrolux team, we have strengthened this great company by substantially increasing our investments in consumer-led innovation, focusing on profitable growth areas and leveraging the scale of the company through global integration,” says Keith McLoughlin, President and CEO of Electrolux. “With this strong foundation in place, and having a well prepared internal successor in Jonas, it is now time for me to pass the baton and return to my family in the U.S.”



Ronnie Leten, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Electrolux says ”Keith has made significant contributions strengthening the company during his time as CEO. Under his leadership, Electrolux has successfully enhanced its position as an innovative, globally integrated company, while strengthening its balance sheet. His personal integrity, commitment and loyalty to this company have been well appreciated. I enjoy our relationship and I am looking forward to continuing it. The Board is pleased that Jonas Samuelson will take on the role as President and CEO for the Group. “His focus will be to continue executing the Electrolux strategy of becoming a truly consumer driven company leveraging our global scale. With his background and proven results, I am certain he is the right next leader for Electrolux.”



Keith McLoughlin will continue to support Electrolux in the North American market on consultancy basis.