© dmitriy shironosov dreamstime.com Components | January 08, 2016
Imagination in new fabric collaboration with NetSpeed
Imagination Technologies and NetSpeed Systems, a supplier of on-chip network technology and tools, are working together to deliver next-generation fabric solutions for the most advanced SoC designs.
The companies are developing both non-coherent and coherent fabric solutions for deployment in Imagination’s IP platforms as well as Imagination customers’ SoC designs.
Fabrics are the on-chip connection technologies that are key to complex IP platforms and SoCs, where several high-performance processors such as CPU, GPU, communications and memory are integrated together. Non-coherent fabrics are ideal for many embedded and mainstream systems. Coherent fabrics are the latest example of moving advanced interconnect technologies traditionally used in high-end servers and networking devices into mainstream mobile, consumer, and also automotive applications.
Designs for today’s sophisticated electronics can include upwards of 10 IP cores for mainstream products and can exceed 100 cores for high-end multicluster networking or compute solutions. This adds complexity for chip designers and manufacturers who must interconnect the many IPs and integrate them in to their designs while meeting tight product development timelines.
NetSpeed has developed on-chip networking technology that simplifies and automates this task, and enables SoC architects to design, configure and simulate on-chip interconnect solutions that are guaranteed to meet power, performance and area requirements in a fraction of the time normally required. Imagination has adopted NetSpeed’s network-on-chip technology and tools and is enhancing and building on these with its IP platform and SoC focused technologies including OmniShield capable security components, advanced I/O Memory Management Unit features and state-of-the-art Quality of Service capabilities.
Says Sundari Mitra, co-founder and CEO of NetSpeed: “There are huge advantages to using a cache coherent on-chip interconnect. It is the ideal way to achieve optimal performance in today’s complex, highly integrated SoC designs. We are very excited and honored that Imagination has chosen to collaborate with us and use our technology to revolutionize the way SoCs are developed.”
Says Sir Hossein Yassaie, CEO, Imagination: “The industry has come to rely on a robust IP ecosystem that accelerates the pace of innovation. With a vast array of IPs available, a critical piece is the means to rapidly and reliably interconnect the growing number of IPs or IP subsystems in a manner that enables maximum reuse from one design to the next. We are working with NetSpeed, a leader in this area, to solve this design challenge in a very innovative way that enables next-generation products to come to market much faster, with less risk, and more profitability.”
Other fabrics
Fabrics are the on-chip connection technologies that are key to complex IP platforms and SoCs, where several high-performance processors such as CPU, GPU, communications and memory are integrated together. Non-coherent fabrics are ideal for many embedded and mainstream systems. Coherent fabrics are the latest example of moving advanced interconnect technologies traditionally used in high-end servers and networking devices into mainstream mobile, consumer, and also automotive applications.
Designs for today’s sophisticated electronics can include upwards of 10 IP cores for mainstream products and can exceed 100 cores for high-end multicluster networking or compute solutions. This adds complexity for chip designers and manufacturers who must interconnect the many IPs and integrate them in to their designs while meeting tight product development timelines.
NetSpeed has developed on-chip networking technology that simplifies and automates this task, and enables SoC architects to design, configure and simulate on-chip interconnect solutions that are guaranteed to meet power, performance and area requirements in a fraction of the time normally required. Imagination has adopted NetSpeed’s network-on-chip technology and tools and is enhancing and building on these with its IP platform and SoC focused technologies including OmniShield capable security components, advanced I/O Memory Management Unit features and state-of-the-art Quality of Service capabilities.
Says Sundari Mitra, co-founder and CEO of NetSpeed: “There are huge advantages to using a cache coherent on-chip interconnect. It is the ideal way to achieve optimal performance in today’s complex, highly integrated SoC designs. We are very excited and honored that Imagination has chosen to collaborate with us and use our technology to revolutionize the way SoCs are developed.”
Says Sir Hossein Yassaie, CEO, Imagination: “The industry has come to rely on a robust IP ecosystem that accelerates the pace of innovation. With a vast array of IPs available, a critical piece is the means to rapidly and reliably interconnect the growing number of IPs or IP subsystems in a manner that enables maximum reuse from one design to the next. We are working with NetSpeed, a leader in this area, to solve this design challenge in a very innovative way that enables next-generation products to come to market much faster, with less risk, and more profitability.”
Other fabrics
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments