RFMW and Southwest Antennas enters distribution agreement

RFMW and Southwest Antennas of San Diego, California, have entered into a distribution agreement effective November 30, 2015.

Southwest Antennas manufactures over 600 RF and microwave antennas and accessories operating in frequencies up to 8.5 GHz, with capabilities beyond 20 GHz.



Under the agreement, RFMW is franchised worldwide for Southwest Antennas’ full range of antenna related products which includes accessories such as antenna mounting solutions, block downconverters, low noise amplifiers, and filter modules. Southwest Antenna products are designed, built, and qualified at their head office and manufacturing facility in San Diego, California.



Benjamin Culver, President of Southwest Antennas stated, “RFMW has everything we were looking for in a distributor. They have a technically superior sales team with worldwide coverage and visibility into a large amount of potential antenna customers. Their diversity of product offerings fits well with our core antenna and antenna accessory competency.”



According to Steve Takaki, Executive Vice President and RFMW Co-founder, “Southwest Antennas’ products fill a niche that promises to support our many customers with high performance antennas and antenna accessories. The highly technical staff at Southwest has earned a reputation for excellent customer service and the capability to design custom solutions for challenging applications. We look forward to promoting both their standard and customized products worldwide.”