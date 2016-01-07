© olivier26 dreamstime.com

UQM Technologies appoints Joseph Mitchell president and CEO

UQM Technologies has appointed Joseph Mitchell as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.

Mr. Mitchell has been Interim Chief Executive Officer and President of UQM Technologies since July 21, 2015. He joined the Company three years ago as Vice President of Operations and led all manufacturing, quality and purchasing functions. He has over 25 years of experience in the automotive industry, with more than 15 years in the development and production of electric powertrains and vehicle electrification.



“After conducting an appropriate search, the Board firmly believes that Mr. Mitchell is the right person for this job,” said Donald Vanlandingham, UQM’s Chairman of the Board. “We believe his vision and experience are the right combination to drive the company forward. We are extremely pleased that Joe has accepted the position of President and Chief Executive Officer and the Board is looking forward to working with him in his new capacity.”