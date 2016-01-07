© wrangler dreamstime.com Embedded | January 07, 2016
Increase for EDA industry in 3Q/2015
The EDA Consortium (EDAC) Market Statistics Service (MSS) today announced that the Electronic Design Automation (EDA) industry revenue increased 7.1 percent for Q3 2015 to $1957.5 million, compared to $1828.1 million in Q3 2014.
The four-quarters moving average, which compares the most recent four quarters to the prior four quarters, also increased by 8.8 percent.
“EDA Industry revenues continued to grow in the third quarter, with IC Physical Design and Semiconductor IP reporting double-digit growth," said Walden C. Rhines, board sponsor for the EDAC MSS and Chairman and CEO of Mentor Graphics. “Geographically, the Americas, Japan, and Asia Pacific all reported solid revenue growth.”
Companies that were tracked employed a record 33,430 professionals in Q3 2015, an increase of 5.6 percent compared to the 31,648 people employed in Q3 2014, and up 1.9 percent compared to Q2 2015.
The complete quarterly MSS report, containing detailed revenue information broken out by both categories and geographic regions, is available to members of the EDA Consortium.
Revenue by Product Category
Computer Aided Engineering (CAE), generated revenue of $634.7 million in Q3 2015, which represents a 5 percent increase compared to Q3 2014. The four-quarters moving average for CAE increased 2.4 percent.
IC Physical Design & Verification revenue was $407.9 million in Q3 2015, a 14 percent increase compared to Q3 2014. The four-quarters moving average increased 13.9 percent.
Printed Circuit Board and Multi-Chip Module (PCB & MCM) revenue of $162.4 million for Q3 2015 represents a decrease of 3 percent compared to Q3 2014. The four-quarters moving average for PCB & MCM decreased 5.9 percent.
Semiconductor Intellectual Property (SIP) revenue totaled $652.9 million in Q3 2015, an 11.4 percent increase compared to Q3 2014. The four-quarters moving average increased 19 percent.
Services revenue was $99.6 million in Q3 2015, a decrease of 11.4 percent compared to Q3 2014. The four- quarters moving average increased 3 percent.
Revenue by Region
The Americas, EDA’s largest region, purchased $904.2 million of EDA products and services in Q3 2015, an increase of 7.4 percent compared to Q3 2014. The four-quarters moving average for the Americas increased 10.7 percent.
Revenue in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) decreased 2.2 percent in Q3 2015 compared to Q3 2014 on revenues of $290.3 million. The EMEA four-quarters moving average decreased 0.8 percent.
Third quarter 2015 revenue from Japan increased 8.3 percent to $205.2 million compared to Q3 2014. The four- quarters moving average for Japan decreased 4.9 percent.
The Asia/Pacific (APAC) region revenue increased to $557.8 million in Q3 2015, an increase of 11.6 percent compared to the third quarter of 2014. The four-quarters moving average increased 17.5 percent.
The complete MSS report, available to the EDA Consortium members, contains additional detail for countries in the Asia/Pacific region.
“EDA Industry revenues continued to grow in the third quarter, with IC Physical Design and Semiconductor IP reporting double-digit growth," said Walden C. Rhines, board sponsor for the EDAC MSS and Chairman and CEO of Mentor Graphics. “Geographically, the Americas, Japan, and Asia Pacific all reported solid revenue growth.”
Companies that were tracked employed a record 33,430 professionals in Q3 2015, an increase of 5.6 percent compared to the 31,648 people employed in Q3 2014, and up 1.9 percent compared to Q2 2015.
The complete quarterly MSS report, containing detailed revenue information broken out by both categories and geographic regions, is available to members of the EDA Consortium.
Revenue by Product Category
Computer Aided Engineering (CAE), generated revenue of $634.7 million in Q3 2015, which represents a 5 percent increase compared to Q3 2014. The four-quarters moving average for CAE increased 2.4 percent.
IC Physical Design & Verification revenue was $407.9 million in Q3 2015, a 14 percent increase compared to Q3 2014. The four-quarters moving average increased 13.9 percent.
Printed Circuit Board and Multi-Chip Module (PCB & MCM) revenue of $162.4 million for Q3 2015 represents a decrease of 3 percent compared to Q3 2014. The four-quarters moving average for PCB & MCM decreased 5.9 percent.
Semiconductor Intellectual Property (SIP) revenue totaled $652.9 million in Q3 2015, an 11.4 percent increase compared to Q3 2014. The four-quarters moving average increased 19 percent.
Services revenue was $99.6 million in Q3 2015, a decrease of 11.4 percent compared to Q3 2014. The four- quarters moving average increased 3 percent.
Revenue by Region
The Americas, EDA’s largest region, purchased $904.2 million of EDA products and services in Q3 2015, an increase of 7.4 percent compared to Q3 2014. The four-quarters moving average for the Americas increased 10.7 percent.
Revenue in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) decreased 2.2 percent in Q3 2015 compared to Q3 2014 on revenues of $290.3 million. The EMEA four-quarters moving average decreased 0.8 percent.
Third quarter 2015 revenue from Japan increased 8.3 percent to $205.2 million compared to Q3 2014. The four- quarters moving average for Japan decreased 4.9 percent.
The Asia/Pacific (APAC) region revenue increased to $557.8 million in Q3 2015, an increase of 11.6 percent compared to the third quarter of 2014. The four-quarters moving average increased 17.5 percent.
The complete MSS report, available to the EDA Consortium members, contains additional detail for countries in the Asia/Pacific region.
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments