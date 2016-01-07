© leifstiller dreamstime.com Business | January 07, 2016
RFMW and Ampleon continues their distribution agreement
RFMW Ltd. and Ampleon are continuing their distribution relationship coinciding with the formation of Ampleon’s global business operations. Ampleon is the RF Power Business Unit recently spun-off from NXP Semiconductors.
Under the agreement, RFMW continues their franchise agreement for the entire RF Power business activity, including sales and support of the complete line-up of Ampleon’s LDMOS and GaN RF Power products.
Reinier Beltman, the CEO of Ampleon comments, “With a unique focus on RF Power technology and innovation we are extremely well positioned to meet the growing market need for power, cost and space efficient RF Solutions. This is not only in our key traditional markets such as wireless infrastructure, broadcast, industrial, scientific and medical, aerospace and defense but also in the new RF Energy markets such as solid state cooking and plasma lighting. RF Energy applications will see us establishing new partnerships and introduce new products as we embrace these exciting developments across the value chain. We will be working closely with customers to help them adopt RF Energy technology into their designs.”
According to Joel Levine, President and CEO of RFMW, “As an RF & Microwave specialist, our years of experience and long relationship with NXP Semiconductor’s RF Power products offer our sales team unique insights into customer designs for current and future products. As an independent company, Ampleon has the flexibility to develop new solutions based on customer feedback and awareness of new markets. Together, RFMW and Ampleon are well positioned to support both large and small customers as we move forward.”
