© anton andronov dreamstime.com

Danish Aerotech is bankrupt

Danish Aerotech, a manufacturer of electrical, electronic and mechanical Components for aircraft, helicopters and missiles, has gone for bankrupt.

The reason behind the bankruptcy is that the company expected more orders from foreign players, which then failed to materialize. CEO Jan Jørgensen to told Vyborg-folkblad.



A total of 80 people will consequently lose their jobs.