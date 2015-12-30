© vladek dreamstime.com

Qualcomm and Tianyu sign 3G/4G license agreement

Qualcomm and Beijing Tianyu Communication Equipment (Tianyu), have entered into a new 3G and 4G Chinese patent license agreement.

Under the terms of the agreement, Qualcomm has granted Tianyu a royalty-bearing patent license to manufacture and sell 3G WCDMA and CDMA2000 (including EV-DO), and 4G LTE (including “3-mode” GSM, TD-SCDMA and LTE-TDD) subscriber units for use in China. The royalties payable by Tianyu are consistent with the terms of the rectification plan submitted by Qualcomm to China’s National Reform and Development Commission.



“Qualcomm is pleased to support the growth of Chinese companies such as Tianyu as part of our long-term collaboration with China’s mobile industry,” said Eric Reifschneider, senior vice president and general manager of Qualcomm Technology Licensing for Qualcomm Incorporated. “This new agreement enables Tianyu to develop, manufacture and sell 3G and 4G devices, greatly enhancing their competitive position in the wireless landscape.”



“Tianyu recognizes Qualcomm as a global technology leader and innovator, and respects the value of the license we have obtained to Qualcomm’s Chinese wireless IPRs,” said Madam Rong Xiuli, CEO of Tianyu. “We are pleased to sign this license agreement because it provides us with the opportunity to improve and expand our product offerings in China and certain overseas markets, empowering our users with greater access to advanced wireless services and information.”