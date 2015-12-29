© costasz dreamstime.com

Rambus has renewed its patent license agreement with Toshiba

Under the terms of the new three-year agreement, Toshiba will be licensing a range of technologies from Rambus to cover products that include SoC’s with DRAM memory controllers, serial link interfaces, as well as Flash Memory and system products.

“We are pleased to have expanded our relationship with Toshiba, one of the global leaders in the semiconductor industry,” said Luc Seraphin, senior vice president and general manager of the Memory and Interfaces Division at Rambus. “Toshiba has been a valuable customer of Rambus for more than a decade, and this renewal reinforces the value of our innovative technology and IP.”