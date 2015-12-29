© alexskopje dreamstime.com

Takao Endo steps down as CEO of Renesas

Takao Endo will resign from his positions as Representative Director, Chairman and CEO of Renesas Electronics for personal reasons and the company has accepted his request.

Following the resignation of Takao Endo, Renesas has appointed Tetsuya Tsurumaru, the Representative Director, President and COO to the position of Representative Director, President and CEO effective immediatelyy.



Under this new management setup, Renesas will pursue further expansion of operations.