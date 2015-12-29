© maksim pasko dreamstime.com

New partnership with Richardson RFPD expands Astrodyne TDI's distribution

Astrodyne TDI, a designer and manufacturer of EMI and RFI power line filters, has recently partnered with Richardson RFPD, an Arrow Company, to offer its line of filter products worldwide.

Bill Gray, vice president, global sales, Astrodyne TDI said, "We strive to provide our customers with innovative power solutions for demanding applications worldwide. By working with Richardson RFPD we can do just that, while providing a focused, technical field team with a global footprint."



Richardson RFPB will offer several of Astrodyne TDI's filter product families, which are part of an expanding portfolio through its acquisitions of Radius Power, LCR Electronics and Filter Concepts.