Cypress to sell Bloomington facility

ATREG has been retained by Cypress Semiconductor to facilitate the sale of its operational 200mm manufacturing facility based in Bloomington, Minnesota, USA.

This automotive-qualified fab offers a cleanroom facility spanning approx. 80'000 sq. ft., on-site wafer sort and failure analysis capability.



The site includes a fully integrated tool line capable of producing approx. 16'700 wafers / month (350nm to 90nm) and - ARTEG adds - a possible supply contract, and the potential to license process IP.