© hannu viitanen dreamstime.com

New facilities for Bittium in Oulu, Finland

Bittium Technologies Ltd and NCC Rakennus Oy have signed a contract to build new facilities for Bittium in Oulu, Finland.

The agreement is a design and construct contract in nature and the cost will be approximately EUR 13 million. The new facilities will consist of approximately 8'600 square meter and will take into consideration Bittium's high information security requirements.



The project is scheduled for completion at the end of 2017.



The total cost of the project is approximately EUR 15 million including land property and fittings. The project will be financed from the company's existing financing structure as the project moves forward. The company expects to streamline its operations and save costs from 2018 onwards once the project has been completed.