© andreypopov dreamstime.com Business | December 23, 2015
Thinfilm receives funding to help create open-source IoT platform
Thin Film Electronics has been been awarded a grant from the European Commission as part of its Horizon 2020 research and innovation initiative.
The grant will fund the “TagItSmart” project, through which Thinfilm will partner with global technology, consumer packaged goods (CPG), and smart-products companies to create an“Internet of Things” (IoT) platform featuring open-source, open API (Application Programming Interface) architecture. For its part in the project, Thinfilm will receive EUR 472'312 (approximately USD 511'000) over three years.
The focus of TagItSmart will be to create a global-scale IoT platform – built using open-source architecture – to support intelligent items and the data they generate. TagItSmart will deliver a range of functional capabilities, including 1) the creation of smart markers using NFC or functional codes, 2) the secure acquisition and consumption of contextual data, and 3) the efficient creation and deployment of IoT-based services. To boost platform adoption, a set of industrial use cases will be identified and demonstrated.
Thinfilm’s NFC OpenSense technology will be featured as a key component of the TagItSmart platform, and end-users will be able to access several related use cases that highlight commercial deployment of NFC OpenSense in market.
“We’re pleased to be selected by the European Commission for participation in this exciting initiative,“ said Davor Sutija, CEO of Thinfilm. “The TagItSmart project aligns well with our mission of making trillions of everyday objects smart through the use of printed electronics, and we look forward to working closely with our project partners.”
Thinfilm will collaborate with several key partners on the TagItSmart project, including Siemens; Unilever, EVRYTHNG, VTT and research institution, the University of Surrey.
