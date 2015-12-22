© panasonic

Panasonic kicks off production of heat-resistant phenolic molding compounds

Panasonic's automotive & industrial systems company will launch a production line for heat-resistant phenolic molding compounds for use in automotive parts at Panasonic Manufacturing Ayutthaya (PMFAT).

Full-scale operation is scheduled to start in February 2016.



With demand in the automotive field expected to grow in Southeast Asia, numerous automotive and molding parts makers are expanding their production in the region, with many setting up purchase, R&D, and production functions at their major sites in Thailand. Panasonic will start producing heat-resistant phenolic molding compounds at PMFAT to provide services close to its clients and to enhance its client development support capabilities in Southeast Asia. The company also intends to create and tap into new global demand for heat-resistant phenolic molding compounds.