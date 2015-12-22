© alphaspirit dreamstime.com

SPIL responds to ASE’s offer

On December 14, 2015, Siliconware Precision Industries received a proposal from ASE regarding a potential acquisition of 100% of the SPIL's shares. And now, SPIL is answering.

In the response, SPIL says that it will discussed ASE's proposal during the board of directors’ meeting on December 28, 2015.



In its proposal, ASE offered to to acquire all SPIL shares for NTD 55 (USD 1.67) per common share. If the transaction is fulfilled, SPIL would become a wholly-owned subsidiary of ASE.