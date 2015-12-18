© tom schmucker dreamstime.com

Power Integrations awarded $139.8 million in damages from Fairchild

After a trial in federal district court in San Francisco, a jury awarded Power Integrations USD 139.8 million in damages stemming from Fairchild’s infringement of two Power Integrations patents.

The infringement finding occurred in March 2014 and remains intact; the concluded trial was solely to retry damages after an earlier award of USD 105 million was set aside by the court in view of an intervening change in the law. Power Integrations will also be seeking a permanent injunction against the more than 140 Fairchild parts implicated in this case.



Power Integrations recently filed another lawsuit to address Fairchild’s ongoing infringement of its patents, including additional products not included in this verdict.



Commented Balu Balakrishnan, president and CEO of Power Integrations: “We are gratified that Fairchild must now compensate us for harm inflicted on our business by their blatant disregard for our intellectual property. We hope this financial penalty will encourage them to cease their serial violations of our patents, which continue to this day despite an unprecedented string of infringement findings over the past ten years.”