© rawpixelimages dreamstime.com

Lumenpulse acquires Italy-based Exenia

Lumenpulse, a manufacturer of LED lighting solutions, has acquired all of the equity interest of Exenia S.r.l. (“Exenia”), an Italy-based manufacturer of architectural indoor LED lighting solutions.

The USD 14.9 million transaction adds complementary LED solutions to Lumenpulse product portfolio and expanding its addressable market; accelerating entry into the high-performance architectural indoor lighting segment and also provides an entry point in Italy for current Lumenpulse Products with an established network of agents and value-added resellers.



Exenia, a privately owned company founded in 2010, the company has been most active in the Italian and Southern European markets.



“We share a very similar vision with regards to product design and manufacturing philosophy, and we were drawn to the outstanding design and quality of Exenia’s product families. They fully complement and expand our Lumenalpha family of products, deepening our penetration into the hospitality market,” said François-Xavier Souvay, President and CEO of Lumenpulse. “Our intention is to upgrade these products with Lumenpulse’s proprietary and patented technologies, which would allow us to offer our clients a full suite of connected solutions for architectural specification-grade indoor lighting applications,” he said.



“With our strong network of agents and VARs in North America and the UK, there is great potential to propel these high-performance products beyond current markets and drive profitable revenue growth. The acquisition also gives us the opportunity to welcome a dynamic management team with many years of experience in the international lighting industry. We’re delighted to be joining forces with Exenia,” added Mr. Souvay.



Dario Nistri, Exenia’s Founder and Managing Director, will remain with Exenia as its Managing Director and will manage all of Lumenpulse’s operations in Italy.