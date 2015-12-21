© rawpixelimages dreamstime.com Business | December 21, 2015
Lumenpulse acquires Italy-based Exenia
Lumenpulse, a manufacturer of LED lighting solutions, has acquired all of the equity interest of Exenia S.r.l. (“Exenia”), an Italy-based manufacturer of architectural indoor LED lighting solutions.
The USD 14.9 million transaction adds complementary LED solutions to Lumenpulse product portfolio and expanding its addressable market; accelerating entry into the high-performance architectural indoor lighting segment and also provides an entry point in Italy for current Lumenpulse Products with an established network of agents and value-added resellers.
Exenia, a privately owned company founded in 2010, the company has been most active in the Italian and Southern European markets.
“We share a very similar vision with regards to product design and manufacturing philosophy, and we were drawn to the outstanding design and quality of Exenia’s product families. They fully complement and expand our Lumenalpha family of products, deepening our penetration into the hospitality market,” said François-Xavier Souvay, President and CEO of Lumenpulse. “Our intention is to upgrade these products with Lumenpulse’s proprietary and patented technologies, which would allow us to offer our clients a full suite of connected solutions for architectural specification-grade indoor lighting applications,” he said.
“With our strong network of agents and VARs in North America and the UK, there is great potential to propel these high-performance products beyond current markets and drive profitable revenue growth. The acquisition also gives us the opportunity to welcome a dynamic management team with many years of experience in the international lighting industry. We’re delighted to be joining forces with Exenia,” added Mr. Souvay.
Dario Nistri, Exenia’s Founder and Managing Director, will remain with Exenia as its Managing Director and will manage all of Lumenpulse’s operations in Italy.
Exenia, a privately owned company founded in 2010, the company has been most active in the Italian and Southern European markets.
“We share a very similar vision with regards to product design and manufacturing philosophy, and we were drawn to the outstanding design and quality of Exenia’s product families. They fully complement and expand our Lumenalpha family of products, deepening our penetration into the hospitality market,” said François-Xavier Souvay, President and CEO of Lumenpulse. “Our intention is to upgrade these products with Lumenpulse’s proprietary and patented technologies, which would allow us to offer our clients a full suite of connected solutions for architectural specification-grade indoor lighting applications,” he said.
“With our strong network of agents and VARs in North America and the UK, there is great potential to propel these high-performance products beyond current markets and drive profitable revenue growth. The acquisition also gives us the opportunity to welcome a dynamic management team with many years of experience in the international lighting industry. We’re delighted to be joining forces with Exenia,” added Mr. Souvay.
Dario Nistri, Exenia’s Founder and Managing Director, will remain with Exenia as its Managing Director and will manage all of Lumenpulse’s operations in Italy.
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments