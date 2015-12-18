© mikael damkier dreamstime.com

Lear acquires Arada Systems

Lear Corporation has acquired Arada Systems, a Troy, Michigan based automotive technology company that specializes in Vehicle-to-Vehicle and Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2X) communications.

"Lear is a leader in managing power and distributing signals within a vehicle. The acquisition of Arada Systems, in addition to our recent acquisition of technology from Autonet Mobile, adds software and hardware capabilities to our portfolio to securely facilitate wireless communications between the vehicle and external networks, as well as other vehicles," said Matt Simoncini, Lear's president and chief executive officer.



Arada Systems has developed V2X software and hardware solutions utilizing its expertise in 5.9 GHz dedicated short range communications and other wireless communications protocols, notably GPS. Arada's V2X products include its LocoMate series of roadside units for infrastructure and on-board units for vehicles.



Arada has 45 employees, and deployments of its technology worldwide.



Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.