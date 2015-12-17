© whirlpool corporation

Whirlpool challenges dumping by Samsung and LG

Whirlpool Corporation filed an antidumping petition with the U.S. Department of Commerce and the U.S. International Trade Commission to stop Samsung and LG's dumping of washers into the United States.

"Simply put, beginning in 2013, Samsung and LG replaced their dumped washers from Korea and Mexico with dumped washers from China," said Marc Bitzer, president and chief operating officer for Whirlpool Corporation. "Since then, Samsung and LG have blatantly ignored a previous U.S. government order by continuing to dump washers into the United States. At Whirlpool, we know that open, rules-based trade ensures the highest level of innovation and choice for consumers. Our ability to innovate, invest and continue to manufacture here in the U.S. is undermined when foreign competitors willfully defy U.S. government rulings. We have continuously monitored this situation during the past several years and have spent the past several months preparing this petition as the next step in an ongoing effort to prevent this serial dumping."



The current petition covers full-size top-load clothes washers and full-size front-load clothes washers. It also includes certain washer components for large residential clothes washer cabinets, tubs and baskets/drums.



Whirlpool Corp. filed this petition seeking enforcement of United States and international trade laws. Enforcing trade rules will level the playing field for the U.S. appliance manufacturers. This includes Whirlpool Corporation's 22,000 employees across the U.S. - which encompass 15,000 manufacturing workers located in nine plants across the country.



In 2013, the U.S. government found that Samsung and LG were unlawfully dumping large residential clothes washers exported to the United States from their production facilities in South Korea and Mexico. In response, Samsung and LG moved their washer production for the United States to China skirting the order.