Qualcomm has decided on the future of company

The question whether or not Qualcomm will be stronger as a split or united company has received its answer – at least from the Board of Directors and management.

Qualcomm has finished its review of the company's corporate and financial structure. The review addressed the benefits and challenges of the existing structure, as well as considered alternatives for potentially enhancing stockholder value.



And now, following the review, the company has concluded that its current structure is the one that best positions Qualcomm to drive long-term stockholder value.



“The strategic benefits of the current structure will best fuel Qualcomm’s growth as we move through the upcoming technology transitions and extend our technologies into new user experiences, services and industries,” said Steve Mollenkopf, CEO of Qualcomm Incorporated. “The strategic benefits and synergies of our model are not replicable through alternative structures. We therefore believe the current structure is the best way to execute on our strategy to build on our position in the ecosystem and deliver enhanced performance and returns. Looking ahead, we have a focused plan in place that we believe will drive growth and we are off to a good start implementing that plan.”