VPG signs definitive agreement to acquire Stress-Tek

Vishay Precision Group has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Stress-Tek of Kent, Washington, US, a privately held company.

Stress-Tek is a designer and manufacturer of rugged and reliable strain gage-based load cells and force measurement systems primarily servicing the North American market.



In commenting on the acquisition, Marc Zandman, Chairman of the Board of VPG said, “We are excited to welcome the Stress-Tek family of products into VPG. This acquisition supports our corporate growth strategy and allows us to expand our existing product portfolio to new end markets and geographic areas.”



Ziv Shoshani, VPG’s chief executive officer said, “Stress-Tek is an excellent fit for our onboard weighing product line. They are well respected in the industries they serve. The company offers an extensive line of load cells. They also design and manufacture the electronics to integrate with the load cells and sensors to produce complete measurement solutions.”



The purchase price for this business is approximately USD 20.0 million, which includes the acquisition of real estate valued at USD 5.5 million. The acquisition is expected to close by December 31, 2015, subject to the satisfaction of customary conditions.