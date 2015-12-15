© mikael damkier dreamstime.com

MACOM acquires Aeroflex’s diode business from Cobham

M/A-COM Technology Solutions has acquired 100% of Aeroflex’s diode business for USD 38 million in cash.

The Aeroflex’s business had approximately USD 37 million in revenue for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2014.



The transaction is expected to enhance MACOM’s position in RF and microwave diodes, as well as complement its existing product portfolio.



“We expect that Areoflex’s business will be extremely complementary to our existing product portfolio and further extend MACOM’s leading position in high-performance diodes. We believe that the transaction will provide meaningful scale advantages for our diode business, and that once their facilities are fully integrated, MACOM will be able to drive beneficial COGS efficiencies that will make the transaction accretive to MACOM’s non-GAAP operating margins and earnings per share,” said John Croteau, President and CEO of MACOM.