AMPT with new European office

Distributor Advanced MP Technology, Inc. is opening a new office in Poland.

The Polish operation will be headed by Mr. Michal Maciol, who has over 16 years of notable experience in distribution and supply chain services in the Polish market.



Advanced MP Technology European Sales Director, Mr. Joakim Stafwerfeldt noted that, “In line with AMPT’s global growth strategy and continuous expansion plans, Advanced MP’s Polish team as well as its other European offices are equipped with full resources to serve rising European electronic manufactures needs. Our European and Middle Eastern presence is a strategic differentiator that has helped further accelerate our dramatic growth rate.”