© stmicroelectronics Components | December 14, 2015
Semtech and STMicro collaborate
Semtech Corporation and STMicroelectronics signed an agreement on Semtech’s LoRa long-range wireless RF technology. ST intends to use the technology to target Internet of Things (IoT) deployments by mobile network operators (MNOs) and large-scale private networks.
ST will join the LoRa Alliance and release reference designs for LoRa technology based on its STM32 family of microcontrollers. ST plans to develop microcontrollers with on-chip LoRa technology that supports the LoRaWAN standardized protocol. Semtech and ST will cooperate to integrate LoRa technology into multiple platforms that target a variety of applications for several business initiatives around LoRa.
The LoRa Alliance, with its LoRa ecosystem, is the fastest growing alliance in the IoT sector, and the addition of ST will help standardize LoRa and LoRaWAN for IoT low-power wide-area networks (LPWAN) worldwide. Both Semtech and ST believe standardization and a strong ecosystem will foster technology adoption to achieve the large volumes projected for IoT.
“There is tremendous success and momentum behind the LoRa Alliance and MNO announcements of LoRaWAN-based nationwide network deployments,” said Marc Pegulu, Vice President and General Manager of Semtech’s Wireless, Sensing and Timing product group. “Having a premier silicon supplier of the LoRa technology such as ST, with its strong presence in the industrial and connectivity market, reinforces that Semtech’s LoRa RF technology, LoRaWAN protocol, IP and chip-set are becoming the de-facto standards for IoT LPWANs.”
“The combination of our large family of industry-leading STM32 microcontrollers, together with the LoRa technology through our partnership with Semtech, will further strengthen our position on the IoT, Smart City, and Industrial markets, where our portfolio of controllers, sensors, connectivity, security, analog, and power solutions already make ST formidable,” said Claude Dardanne, Executive Vice President and General Manager of the Microcontroller, Memory & Secure MCU Group, STMicroelectronics. “By contributing our IP and SoC design expertise, we anticipate promoting the deployment of more LPWANs worldwide, and enabling many applications with a standardized ecosystem of service providers and solutions developers.”
The LoRa Alliance, with its LoRa ecosystem, is the fastest growing alliance in the IoT sector, and the addition of ST will help standardize LoRa and LoRaWAN for IoT low-power wide-area networks (LPWAN) worldwide. Both Semtech and ST believe standardization and a strong ecosystem will foster technology adoption to achieve the large volumes projected for IoT.
“There is tremendous success and momentum behind the LoRa Alliance and MNO announcements of LoRaWAN-based nationwide network deployments,” said Marc Pegulu, Vice President and General Manager of Semtech’s Wireless, Sensing and Timing product group. “Having a premier silicon supplier of the LoRa technology such as ST, with its strong presence in the industrial and connectivity market, reinforces that Semtech’s LoRa RF technology, LoRaWAN protocol, IP and chip-set are becoming the de-facto standards for IoT LPWANs.”
“The combination of our large family of industry-leading STM32 microcontrollers, together with the LoRa technology through our partnership with Semtech, will further strengthen our position on the IoT, Smart City, and Industrial markets, where our portfolio of controllers, sensors, connectivity, security, analog, and power solutions already make ST formidable,” said Claude Dardanne, Executive Vice President and General Manager of the Microcontroller, Memory & Secure MCU Group, STMicroelectronics. “By contributing our IP and SoC design expertise, we anticipate promoting the deployment of more LPWANs worldwide, and enabling many applications with a standardized ecosystem of service providers and solutions developers.”
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments