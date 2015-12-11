© business wire

Ford investing USD 4.5bn in electrified vehicle solutions

Ford is adding 13 new electrified vehicles to its portfolio by 2020, when more than 40 percent of the company’s global nameplates will come in electrified versions.

This represents Ford’s largest-ever electrified vehicle investment in a five-year period.



“The challenge going forward isn’t who provides the most technology in a vehicle but who best organizes that technology in a way that most excites and delights people,” said Raj Nair, executive vice president, Product Development. “By observing consumers, we can better understand which features and strengths users truly use and value and create even better experiences for them going forward.”