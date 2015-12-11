© maksim pasko dreamstime.com

Rutronik and Toshiba expand distribution agreement

Toshiba Electronics Europe and Rutronik Elektronische Bauelemente GmbH have expanded their pan-European distribution agreement to the entire Toshiba Semiconductor and Storage portfolio.

Embedded NAND flash memory, discrete semiconductors and system LSI as well as Bluetooth and TransferJetTM solutions from Toshiba will be added to the Rutronik distribution portfolio.



Toshiba and Rutronik have been partners in the Storage Products field for many years. Due to the success of the cooperation, the two companies are now extending their agreement. "We are delighted that Rutronik now represents our entire portfolio,” explains Klaus Michel, General Manager at Toshiba. "Rutronik’s high levels of technical and commercial support as well as logistical expertise make this partnership beneficial for both parties and are of particular benefit to our customers."



"In the optoelectronics segment, high-speed optocouplers from Toshiba provide an important performance enhancement and provide Rutronik customers with interesting components in the lower, middle and upper performance segment," said Thomas Ulinski, Marketing Director Semiconductors at Rutronik.