© baloncici dreamstime.com

SMIC sets up regional HQ in Shanghai

SMIC Holdings, a subsidiary of Chinese semiconductor foundry Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC), will set up its regional headquarters in Shanghai.

The headquarters will assume the role of overseeing the management functions in the Mainland China region. SMIC Holdings was established as part of SMIC's integrated strategy to lay the foundation for its long term development. The subsidiary will use the regional headquarters to improve the sharing of company resources and workflow.



"The establishment of our regional headquarters is part of SMIC's development strategy," said Dr. Gao Yonggang, the Executive Vice President of Strategic Planning and an Executive Director of SMIC "SMIC was founded in Shanghai, so when choosing this city as our regional headquarters, the historical attachment, unique location, developed infrastructure etc. were all taken into account. SMIC Holdings will be in charge of running the headquarters, efficiently integrate the company's external and internal resources, exert an industrial agglomeration effect to better SMIC and promote China's IC industry development.