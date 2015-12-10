© rawpixelimages dreamstime.com

IDT completes acquisition of ZMDI

Integrated Device Technology has completed the acquisition of privately held ZMDI (Zentrum Mikroelektronik Dresden AG) for USD 307 million.

The acquisition provides IDT with a strong automotive and industrial business, as well as high-performance programmable power devices and signal conditioning solutions.



"IDT has gained an extraordinarily talented team and intellectual property that will help fuel our growth as we continue to outpace the semiconductor industry at large," said IDT President and CEO Greg Waters. "In addition to increasing our technology portfolio, we gain a very complementary customer base that significantly extends our future ability to provide integrated system-level semiconductor solutions."



ZMDI's strength in the automotive and industrial segments provides IDT immediate design-in leverage for wireless charging, power management, and timing and signal conditioning.