© pichetw dreamstime.com

MACOM completes acquisition of FiBest

M/A-COM has successfully completed its acquisition of FiBest Limited (FiBest), a Japan-based component supplier of optical sub assemblies, in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately USD 60 million.

John Croteau, President and Chief Executive Officer of MACOM stated, “With the close on our acquisition of FiBest, we believe we are now better positioned to enhance the strategic value we deliver to customers by providing all of the technology, products and packaging to further extend MACOM’s preeminent position as a leading supplier of optical networking components.



"This transaction also significantly expands our addressable market in data centers for 100G data rates and beyond, while further unlocking a robust sales channel for MACOM in an estimated $500 million RF and microwave component market in Japan,” he added.