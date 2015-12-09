© mariusz szachowski dreamstime.com

Orbotech receives $57 million in orders from a semiconductor company

SPTS Technologies, an Orbotech company and supplier of wafer processing solutions, has received orders totaling approximately USD 57 million in value for multiple Sigma fxP PVD systems from a manufacturer of packaged die.

The systems will deposit under bump metals and redistribution layers (RDL) for Fan-Out Wafer Level Packaging (FOWLP) production. System deliveries are expected to commence in the fourth quarter of 2015 and continue throughout the first half of 2016.



"This groundbreaking multi-PVD system order, the first from any semiconductor manufacturing company for FOWLP is a ‎milestone moment for advanced packaging," said Mr. Kevin Crofton, President of SPTS and Corporate Vice President at Orbotech. "It marks the beginning of an industry-wide transition of FOWLP from a niche packaging technique for small devices such as RFID and power management ICs to mainstream architecture for high value chips. We expect FOWLP to become the leading low cost, high density packaging format."