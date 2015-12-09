© cacaroot dreamstime.com

FPC expects a market share of 50-70% in 2016

Fingerprint Cards (FPC) expects its revenues of SEK 6500-8500 million (EUR 703-919 million) in 2016. The company expects its operating margin for 2016 be higher than the corresponding for the second half of 2015.

FPC estimates that the penetration of fingerprint sensors in smartphones will continue to increase to somewhat higher than 50% for the full year 2016. Previously the estimation was around 50% for the full year 2016. For the full year 2015 the penetration is estimated to be somewhat higher than 30%. Previously the estimation was around 30%.



FPC estimates that it will capture approximately 45% of the value of the total addressable fingerprint sensor market for 2015.



The company estimates that it will grow faster than the market in 2016, and that the company obtains a value share of approximately 50-70% of the same market. During 2016 the smartphone market is estimated to account for the absolute majority of the fingerprint sensor market, however at the same time other market segments, in particular smart cards, are estimated to grow and from 2017 and onwards amount to a substantial share of the market for fingerprint sensors.