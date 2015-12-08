© vladek dreamstime.com

Bittium received order from the Finnish Defence Forces

Bittium has received a purchase order from the Finnish Defence Forces for the Bittium Tactical Wireless IP Network (TAC WIN) system products, which are meant for tactical communications.

The purchase order is the materialization of a purchase option issued together with an order received in July 2014. Both the original purchase order and the now materialized purchase option are part of the renewal of the Finnish Defence Forces' command and control data networks with Bittium's TAC WIN system.



The value of the order is EUR 5.1 million. The order has no significant impact on Bittium's net sales, operating result or financial standing, and it has also no effect on Bittium's financial outlook for the year 2015, published on November 5, 2015 in the Interim Report January-September 2015.