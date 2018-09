Micron to close Puerto Rico operations

© dr911 dreamstime.com

US semiconductor manufacturer, Micron Technology, is feeling the economic pressure at its operations in Puerto Rico – and due to this, the company has decided to close the site.

The closure of the Micron Puerto Rico site will affect some 185 employees, and is expected to be completed by years end, according to a U.S. government filing . The module line operation and equipment will later be transferred to Xi'an, China.The company started the construction of the 48'000-square-foot DRAM memory module assembly and test facility in Aguadilla, Puerto Rico back in 2003 – and now, the facility will see its last day of running during this month.