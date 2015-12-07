© dialog semiconductor

Dialog secures design win from Samsung

Dialog Semiconductor's advanced power management chipsets is at the heart of Samsung’s latest Adaptive Fast Charging (AFC) AC/DC wall adapter.

The custom chipset incorporates Samsung’s proprietary AFC technology. The design win builds upon Dialog’s estimated 70 percent market share of the rapid charging adapter market for smartphones, tablet and other mobile devices.



Analyst IDC predicts smartphone shipments will reach 1.44 billion units in 2015, growing to 1.9 billion units by 2019. According to the analyst, Samsung held a market-leading 21.4 percent share of the smartphone market in Q2/2015. Smartphones are often sold together with AC/DC adapters but there is also a growing market for standalone adapters that can be used to charge a variety of devices over USB.



“Dialog’s rapid charge solutions have continued to gain traction in the mobile market, with our latest Samsung success solidifying Dialog’s leadership position,” said Davin Lee, Senior Vice President of the Power Conversion Business Group for Dialog Semiconductor. “Our solutions offer best in class efficiency, total solution size, performance and cost while delivering valuable competitive advantages to an innovation leader such as Samsung.”