NanoLumens opens new production center
LED display visualization solutions provider NanoLumens has opened a new production center near its Atlanta, Georgia corporate headquarters.
According to NanoLumens Vice-President of Operations Wes Funsch, the new production center will enable NanoLumens to better meet the growing worldwide demand for its LED visualization solutions while freeing up space within the Atlanta, Georgia headquarters to expand R&D, testing and product development efforts.
The company will continue to work with PartnerTech, its long-standing third-party contract manufacturer partner. “The opening of this new production center really takes us to the next level in terms of being able to meet our customers’ delivery requirements,” Funsch added. “It basically takes us out of the R&D production environment we have been operating in since our inception and into a world-class process environment.”
The new production center also reaffirms the company’s commitment to expanding its manufacturing footprint in the United States. “At NanoLumens, we believe that you won’t find a better, higher quality group of designers or manufacturing team than in America,” Funsch continued. “That’s why our products are designed, assembled and supported here. We don’t outsource anything – all of our employees live locally and give back to our community. And when you call for questions or support, you actually speak to people in our Atlanta, Georgia facility. This is not only pride in our country – we believe our dedication to quality materials, craftsmanship, communication and American know-how allows us to produce the best LED visualization solutions in the industry.”
