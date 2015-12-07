© maksim pasko dreamstime.com

TTI Europe expands partnership with TE connectivity

TTI has entered into an expanded partnership with TE Connectivity (TE). As part of the agreement, TTI is now stocking a wide range of TE sensors and connectivity solutions.

Ros Kruger, TTI’s director, Supplier Marketing Europe – Sensors and Power comments: “Many TE sensors (formerly Measurement Specialties or “MEAS” brands) were under-represented in the distribution channel, especially across multi-region territories. TTI is very experienced in working with global manufacturing partners and customers, supplying the design-in support they need and the logistical service they can rely on. We are excited to add the TE Sensor Solutions product range and look forward to working with the prestigious connectivity and sensor company as we develop our presence in this area.”



“We value TTI as an authorized TE distributor for our connectivity and sensor products,” said Richard Clark, senior manager, global accounts, TE Sensor Solutions. “The company is recognized for its quality service and industry presence. We expect this expanded partnership to drive growth for both companies.”