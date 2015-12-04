© aydindurdu dreamstime.com

eSilicon opens office in Penang

eSilicon Corporation, an independent semiconductor design and manufacturing solutions provider, has officially dedicated its new Asian hub for manufacturing operations in Penang, Malaysia.

The facility will house product engineering, test engineering, quality & reliability, finance and supply chain management functions for the company. There are over 20 employees based in its Penang office.



"As eSilicon grows, we have a continuous focus on optimizing our efficiency and work flow," said Jack Harding, eSilicon's president and CEO. "We have found a rich talent pool for semiconductor manufacturing in Penang. Centralizing our Asian operations here will provide a superior experience for our customers."