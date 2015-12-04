© william87 dreamstime.com

Converge clears Aerospace and Defense industry certifications

Converge, an Arrow Electronics company, has successfully achieved registration to AS9120 and successfully completed its annual AS6081 Surveillance Audit.

These certifications are quality-management-system and counterfeit-avoidance standards for companies supplying the aerospace and defense industries.



“Companies that produce high-tech products for the aerospace and defense markets need supply chain partners that can help them mitigate risk, reduce costs and help get products to market faster,” said Eric Checkoway, vice president and general manager for Converge. “These AS certifications reaffirm Converge’s best-in-class risk-management practices and our commitment to providing customers in the aerospace and defense markets with the highest level of service and support.”



The AS9120 standard is a higher level Quality Management System used by distributors that supply the aerospace and defense industries. The AS6081 standard provides uniform requirements, practices and methods to mitigate the risks of purchasing and supplying fraudulent or counterfeit electronic parts.