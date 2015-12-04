© mariusz szachowski dreamstime.com

GaN Systems to increase production at TSMC 10x

GaN Systems' foundry, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation (TSMC), has expanded the high volume production of products based on GaN System’s proprietary Island Technology tenfold in response to increased global demand.

Transistors based on GaN Systems' Island Technology and using TSMC’s GaN fab process boast strong performance and figure of merit. The combination of TSMC's gallium nitride process and GaN Systems’ proprietary Island Technology design is further enhanced by GaNPX packaging, which delivers high current handling, extremely low inductance and exceptional thermal performance, GaN Systems writes in a press release.



Sajiv Dalal, VP Business Management at TSMC, comments, “We are delighted to confirm that our

collaboration with GaN Systems has brought the promise of gallium nitride from concept through reliability testing and on to volume production.”