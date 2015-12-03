© creasencesro dreamstime.com

Datalogic opens new office in South Africa

Datalogic opened a new office in Cape Town, South Africa. The new office in reflects the growing strategic significance of the region for Datalogic.

“The South Africa office marks an important milestone for Datalogic expanding its direct presence into this fast growing region. Here the Customers we target are more and more in need of solutions to increase the efficiency and the quality of their operations.” stated Valentina Volta, Datalogic Business Development Division CEO. “The new Cape Town entity is fully equipped and ready to serve customers and business partners with sales, marketing, technical support, and administrative assistance”.



“We are serving major retailers, government entities and manufacturing companies in the region with the intent to penetrate the top vertical national markets across the country.” added Valentina Volta. “Looking ahead, we will further enhance our business development in the region, specifically in the South African Development Community.”