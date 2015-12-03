© Würth Elektronik eiSos

Würth Elektronik eiSos open Spanish design & application centre

Würth Elektronik eiSos, manufacturer of electronic and electromechanical components, is increasing its presence on the Spanish market with the opening of the new Design & Application Centre in Barcelona.

The establishment of the new branch in the Catalonian capital will also make it possible to devote more effort to the development of customer-specific solutions and applications.



With its laboratory, the centre will enhance the current cooperation programme with the University of Valencia, but also intensify the collaboration projects with cooperation partners and research institutes throughout Catalonia.



With the opening of the Design & Application Centre (on 24 November 2015), the company is creating a number of jobs for engineers and software developers in Barcelona. The focus of the activities of the people employed there will lie on the development of software for design tools and cross-platform apps and also of particularly energy-efficient and electromagnetically compatible power inductors, together with innovative areas of application.